Covid-19: TN gears up for mega vaccination drive on September 12

Tamil Nadu is gearing up to vaccinate around 20 lakh people above 18 years on September 12, as part of the mega vaccination camps to be held across the State, says a release by the State Health Department.
About 40,000 booths will be established in all primary health centres, government hospitals, Integrated Child Development Scheme Centres, noon meal centres, schools and other important places.
Health Minister M Subramanian appealed to people to get vaccinated during the camp. The vaccination booths will function from 7 am to 7 pm. People residing in high-risk areas and difficult to reach areas; areas bordering the Kerala State and other inter-state borders will be given focus.
To avoid the third wave, the State is implementing the mega vaccination camp. It is essential to attain Corona free status and also to protect people from the virus. The State government has received a sufficient quantity of vaccines from the Centre, the release said.
Also, on Tuesday the State sought one crore Covid vaccines from the Centre for the mega vaccination camps to be held in the State on a weekly basis starting from September 12 to cover the unvaccinated eligible population above 18 years.
Meanwhile, to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Tamil Nadu government has banned social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in public places till October 31, said a government announcement on Thursday.
All the other previously announced Covid-related lockdown restrictions will continue to be in place, the statement said.
On Thursday, the number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased marginally to 1,596 from 1,587 on Wednesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,28,961.
After 1,534 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,221. The number of deaths registered was 21 and 1,60,195 samples were tested.
Chennai reported 186 (179), while Coimbatore reported 224 (233) new cases, according to State Health department data.
On Wednesday, a total of 3,03,848 persons were vaccinated in the State.
