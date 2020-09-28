National

Covid-19: TN reports 5,589 cases on Monday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

An additional 5,589 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 5,86,397. In the last 24 hours, 80,465 samples were tested. After 5,554 covid-19 patients were discharged (5,30,708) and 70 deaths, the number of active cases stood at 46,306.

In Chennai, the number of cases was 1,283 with 921 patients discharged; deaths - 13 and active cases reaching 11,043

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 249; Coimbatore - 587; Cuddalore - 162; Erode - 133; Kancheepuram - 147; Namakkal - 146; Nilgiris - 137; Salem - 256; Thanjavur - 180; Thiruvallur - 249; Thiruvannamalai - 151; Thiruvarur - 128; Thiruppur - 198; Vellore - 135and Villupuram - 131, according to the Health Ministry.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.