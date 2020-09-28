Covid-19: TN reports 5,589 cases on Monday

An additional 5,589 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 5,86,397. In the last 24 hours, 80,465 samples were tested. After 5,554 covid-19 patients were discharged (5,30,708) and 70 deaths, the number of active cases stood at 46,306.

In Chennai, the number of cases was 1,283 with 921 patients discharged; deaths - 13 and active cases reaching 11,043

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 249; Coimbatore - 587; Cuddalore - 162; Erode - 133; Kancheepuram - 147; Namakkal - 146; Nilgiris - 137; Salem - 256; Thanjavur - 180; Thiruvallur - 249; Thiruvannamalai - 151; Thiruvarur - 128; Thiruppur - 198; Vellore - 135and Villupuram - 131, according to the Health Ministry.