Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 580 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 07, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

The total Covid-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 5,000-mark with 580 people infected today to take the tally to 5,409. Of this, Chennai alone reported 316 cases to end at 2,644. The number of active cases in the State as on date was 3,822. Two Covid-19 patients died today to take the tally to 37.

As much as 14,195 blood samples were tested to take the total number past the 2 lakh mark to 2.02 lakhs.

After Wednesday’s spike, there has been a significant reduction in number of positive cases in Ariyalur (24), Cuddalore (32) and Tiruvallur (63), says government data.

