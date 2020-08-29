National

Covid-19: TN sees spike in numbers; 6,352 test positive

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 29, 2020 Published on August 29, 2020

Tamil Nadu reported a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours 6,352 cases were registered, taking the total number to 4,15,590. Around 80,988 (highest ever so far) samples were tested.

After 6,045 covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3,55,727), the number of active cases stood at 52,726.

The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours was 87, thus taking the total to 7,137.

The number of infections in Chennai was 1,285; patients discharged 1,159; deaths were 17 and active cases were 13,653.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (306); Coimbatore (491); Cuddalore (420); Dindigul (129); Erode (156); Kancheepuram (241); Kanyakumari (161); Madurai (115); Nagapattinam (101): Pudukottai (124); Ranipet (151); Salem (432); Thanjavur (134); Theni (125); Thiruvallur (284); Thiruvannamalai (152); Thiruvarur (102); Thirunelveli (154); Thiruppur (100); Trichy (102); Vellore(178); Villupuram (171) and Virudhunagar (126), according to health ministry.

Tamil Nadu
