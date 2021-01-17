National

Covid-19: Vaccination drive not cancelled in Maharashtra, says State government

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 17, 2021 Published on January 17, 2021

Amidst conflicting reports on late Saturday evening about the cancellation of the Covid vaccination drive in Maharashtra for Sunday and Monday, the State Health Department said in a statement that no vaccination sessions were planned on both days.

Therefore, the question of cancellation does not arise. Covid vaccination sessions will be organized next week as per the Government of India guidelines, the statement said.

Covid-19
