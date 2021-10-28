Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 104 crore total doses

India has administered more than 104 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 28, 7 am, 1,04,04,99,873 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country. This includes 72,34,97,151 first doses and 31,70,02,722 second doses.

49,09,254 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 18,24,582 received their first dose while 30,84,672 received their second. Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,71,54,466. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,63,97,746 doses and West Bengal with 5,39,92,006 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 3,11,97,031 doses administered, followed by Maharashtra with 3,03,47,596 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,50,29,911.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 12,83,51,497 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 9,67,45,342 total doses administered and West Bengal with 7,45,82,865 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,60,989, down by 1,672 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 17,095 to 3,36,14,434. 733 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,56,386.