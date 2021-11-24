Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 118 crore total doses

India has administered more than 118 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 24, 7am, 1,18,44,23,573 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 77,09,92,940 first doses and 41,34,30,633 second doses.

76,58,203 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 24,27,520 received their first dose while 52,30,683 received their second.

U.P on top

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 15,19,16,897 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 10,84,70,677 doses and West Bengal with 8,88,46,828 doses.

Also read: The daily dose: November 24, 2021

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses. It has administered 10,71,60,199 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,17,55,945 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,19,88,733 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,47,56,698 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,67,14,732 doses and Gujarat with 3,25,14,206 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 34.5 million. 9,283 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 111481. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 10,949 to 33,95,7698. 437 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,66,584.