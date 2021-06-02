Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 21.8 crore doses so far

India has administered over 21.8 crore doses of the vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 2, 7 am, 21,85,46,667 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country. Of this, 17,34,11,496 were first doses, while second doses totalled 4,51,35,171.

23,97,191 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. 21,17,733 people received the first jab of the vaccine, while 2,79,458 received the second.

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses among all States at 1,82,16,503 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,51,73,873 and Rajasthan at 1,39,85,177.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 46,16,240 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 41,78,187 and West Bengal at 38,93,629.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,28,32,743 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,86,79,320 and Gujarat at 1,72,99,526 .

India’s coronavirus infection tally stands at over 28.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 17,93,645, down by 1,01,875. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,31,456 to 2,61,79,085. 3,207 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,35,102, as per the official data.