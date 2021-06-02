Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 21.8 crore doses so far

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
India has administered over 21.8 crore doses of the vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of June 2, 7 am, 21,85,46,667 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country. Of this, 17,34,11,496 were first doses, while second doses totalled 4,51,35,171.
Also read: Maharashtra government fixes Covid-19 treatment cost in private hospitals
23,97,191 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. 21,17,733 people received the first jab of the vaccine, while 2,79,458 received the second.
Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses among all States at 1,82,16,503 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,51,73,873 and Rajasthan at 1,39,85,177.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 46,16,240 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 41,78,187 and West Bengal at 38,93,629.
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,28,32,743 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,86,79,320 and Gujarat at 1,72,99,526 .
India’s coronavirus infection tally stands at over 28.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 17,93,645, down by 1,01,875. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,31,456 to 2,61,79,085. 3,207 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,35,102, as per the official data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...