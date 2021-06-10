Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 24 crore doses so far

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
India has administered over 24 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data as on June 10, 7 am, a total of 24,27,26,693 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country. Of this, 19,54,82,945 are first doses and 4,72,43,748 are second doses. 33,79,261 people were vaccinated on Thursday. Of this, 30,65,951 people received their first dose while 3,13,310 received their second dose.
As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses, becoming the first State to administer over 2 crore doses at 2,00,07,070. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,78,64,149 and Rajasthan at 1,51,79,151.
Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 50,08,476 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 44,01,328 and West Bengal at 39,85,843.
The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,50,15,546 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,15,65,323 and Gujarat at 1,91,88,514.
India’s coronavirus infection tally stands at over 29.1 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 1167952, down by 63463. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 151367 to 27655493. 6148 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 359676, as per the official data.
