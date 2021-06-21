Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 28 crore doses so far

Building equity using the integrity screen
India has administered over 28 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of June 21, 7 am, 28,00,36,898 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country. Of this, 22,87,41,774 are first doses, while second doses total 5,12,95,124.
30,39,996 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. 27,62,051 people received their first jab, while 2,77,945 received their second.
As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 2,22,16,217. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,15,69,948 and Rajasthan at 1,78,01,747.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses at 54,83,182. It is followed by Gujarat at 48,18,294 and West Bengal at 42,72,006.
Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,76,99,399 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,55,93,398 and Gujarat at 2,20,80,113.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.9 million. As per official data, the active caseload now stands at 7,02,887, down by 26,356. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 78,190 to 2,88,44,199. 1,422 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,88,135, as per the official data.
