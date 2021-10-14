Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 35 lakh doses on October 13

India vaccinated over 35 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, October 13, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 14, 7 am, 35,66,347 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Of this, 16,45,895 received their first dose while 19,20,452 received their second jab.

96,82,20,997 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 69,11,60,985 first doses and 27,70,60,012 second doses.

State-wise tally

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,21,25,835 . It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,24,41,116 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,90,81,871 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 2,76,22,083 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,53,59,386 doses and Gujarat with 2,22,35,002 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered 11,74,85,221 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State to administer over 9 crore total doses, at 9,00,63,199 total jabs. It is followed by Gujarat with 6,60,19,462 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally stands at over 34 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,06,586, down by 1,067 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 19,808 to 3,33,62,709. 246 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,51,435.