Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 59 crore doses

With over 61 lakh vaccinated against Covid-19, India’s tally has crossed 59 crore, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 25, 7am, India had administered 59,55,04,593 total doses of the vaccine, including 46,08,02,783 first doses and 13,47,01,810 second doses; 61,90,930 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 44,09,540 received their first dose while 17,81,390 received their second.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh administered the highest number of first doses, at 5,48,79,964. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State to administer over 4 crore first doses, at 4,00,04,541, and Madhya Pradesh at 3,35,99,779 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops at 1,44,56,478, followed by Gujarat with 1,07,32,644 doses and Uttar Pradesh with 1,03,43,473 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered 6,52,23,437 total doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,44,61,019 doses and Gujarat with 4,36,67,996 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.5 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,22,327, up by 2,776 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 34,169 to 3,17,54,281; 648 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,35,758.