Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 59 lakh doses on Monday

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India administered over 59 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of November 16, 7am, 59,75,469 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours including 18,73,239 first doses and 41,02,230 second doses.
India has administered 1,12,97,84,045 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 75,34,61,826 first doses and 37,63,22,219 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal have administered the highest number of vaccine doses.
Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 14,14,95,964 total doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 10,34,13,717 total doses administered and West Bengal with 8,49,14,772 doses.
Uttar Pradesh also tops the list in terms of first and second doses.
It has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 10,24,45,055. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,94,97,490 doses and West Bengal with 6,03,00,621 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,90,50,909 jabs. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,39,16,227 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,97,12,308.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 34.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,30,793, down by 3,303 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 11,971 to 3,38,61,756. 197 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,63,852.
