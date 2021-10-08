Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 93 crore total doses

India has administered more than 93 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 8, 7 am, 93,17,17,191 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 67,25,29,456 first doses and 25,91,87,735 second doses. 50,17,753 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 28,02,431 received their first jab while 22,15,322 received their second.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses administered among the States with 11,27,93,578 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,56,69,714 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 6,48,30,967 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first doses having administered 8,96,12,148 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,97,25,431 first doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 4,88,76,614 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,59,44,283 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,31,81,430 doses and Gujarat with 2,04,72,732 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.9 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,40,221, down by 3,977 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,49,63 to 3,32,25,221. 271 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,50,127.