Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 12.7 crore doses so far

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
India has administered over 12.7 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of April 20, 7 am, 12,71,29,113 total doses of the vaccine have been administered. Of this 10,96,59,181 are first doses while 1,74,69,932 are second doses.
Around 32,76,555 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 22,87,419 received the first jab while 9,89,136 received the second jab.
Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,12,40,723 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 96,60,969 and Uttar Pradesh at 92,25,108.
Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of second doses with 16,84,657 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 15,37,391 and Rajasthan at 15,31,150.
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra tops the list with 1,26,50,266 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,11,92,119 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,09,09,765.
India’s total Covid-19 infection tally is above 15.3 million. With 1,02,648 new active cases, the active caseload now stands at 20,31,977. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients stands at 1,31,08,582, an increase of 1,54,761 in the last 24 hours. Nearly, 1,761 new deaths were reported, taking the total to 1,80,530.
