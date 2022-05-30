Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 193.3 crore total doses so far

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed 193.3 crore total doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on May 30, about 193.31 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 91.62 crore total first doses and 82.71 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 5.94 crore were total first doses and 4.56 crore were total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 3.38 crore first doses and 1.60 crore second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

About 22,21,605 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.25 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) so far.

About 2,28,823 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. Of this, 7,385 first doses and 79,881 second doses were administered to the 18+ population.

About 7,708 first doses and 18,624 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 17,802 first doses and 37,552 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

31,231 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 28,640 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 32.65 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.67 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.02 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 17,698. About 2,706 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,070 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.26 crore. 25 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,611.