Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 66 crore doses

India has administered over 66 crore doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of September 2, 7 am, 66,30,37,334 total doses had been administered, with 50,97,99,626 being first doses and 15,32,37,708 second doses.

As many as 81,09,244 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 58,03,416 received the first dose and 23,05,828 received their second dose.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses, totalling 6,22,81,084. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,37,91,110 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,88,43,395 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops with 1,62,82,390 doses, followed by Gujarat with 1,19,76,796 doses and Uttar Pradesh with 1,18,79,444 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered 7,41,60,528 total doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, the second State to cross the 6-crore mark in total doses administered , at 6,00,73,500, and Madhya Pradesh with 4,72,76,468 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally has crossed 32.8 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,89,583, up by 11,402. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 35,181 to 3,20,28,825; 509 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,39,529.