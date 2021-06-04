Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 28 lakh people on Thursday

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
Over 28 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Thursday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of June 4 at 7 am, 28,75,286 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. 26,37,501 people had received the first dose while 2,37,785 received the second.
India has administered 22,41,09,448 total doses so far which includes 17,84,86,097 first doses and 4,56,23,351 second doses.
Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses among the States with 1,86,12,983 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,58,69,421 and Rajasthan at 1,41,66,855.
Also read: Govt reserves 30-cr vax doses with Bio-E; to pay ₹1,500 crore
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 46,79,276 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 42,32,552 and West Bengal at 39,15,428.
Maharashtra is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,32,92,259 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,94,31,152 and Gujarat at 1,76,59,698.
India’s Covid-19 infection tally is over 28.5 million. As per the official data, the active case load now stands at 16,35,993 down by 77,420. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,07,071 to 2,65,97,655. 2,713 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,40,702, as per the official data.
