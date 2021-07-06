Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 45 lakh people on July 5

India vaccinated over 45 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to data as of 7 AM today, 45,82,246 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Of this, 27,88,440 received their first jab while 17,93,806 received their second.

India's vaccination tally stands at 35,75,53,612. Of this, 29,11,72,390 are first doses while second doses total 6,63,81,222.

Leading States

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 2,84,82,688 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,74,18,684 doses and Rajasthan at 2,14,36,674 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 69,86,438 second doses administered. It is followed by Gujarat with 60,81,045 doses and West Bengal with 56,74,459 doses.

The overall vaccination drive is being led by Maharashtra with 3,44,05,122 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3,34,94,768 and Gujarat at 2,71,18,597.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is at over 30.6 million. As per the official data, the active case-load now stands at 464357, down by 17714 . The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 51864 to 29752294 . 553 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 403281, as per the official data.