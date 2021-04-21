Covid-19 vaccination: Over 13 crore doses administered in India so far

India has administered over 13 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of April 21, 7 a.m., 130,119,310 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Of this, 111,645,892 were first doses while 18,473,418 were second doses.

As many 2,990,197 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. While, 1,986,711 people received the first jab, 1,003,486 received the second jab.

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses, with 11,447,503 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 9,828,519 and Uttar Pradesh at 9,356,397.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of second doses, with 17,64,383 second doses administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 1,625,731 and Rajasthan at 1,622,618.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra tops the list with 1,29,45,000 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 11,451,137 and Uttar Pradesh at 11,120,780.

India has reported over 15.5 million cases so far. India’s active case load increased by 125,561 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,157,538. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 167,457 to 13,276,039. As many as 2,023 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 182,553.