Covid: 965 new cases reported in Telangana

After a month of low intensity vaccination drive, Telangana has nearly doubled the daily number of doses administered on April 1. From about 25,000-30,000 doses administered a day in March, the State has doubled the number of doses to 62,500 on April 1.

The number of vaccination centres has crossed the 1,000-mark from about 500 last week. The State administered 13.26 lakh vaccines, with government centres administering 9.50 lakh doses.

Meanwhile, the State continues to see a spike in the new Covid positive cases. On April 1, the State reported 965 cases as against 887 cases on March 31.

While 312 patients recovered from the infection, as many as five persons died due to the infection. The number of active cases stands at 6,159.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation (GHMC) reported 254 cases as against 201 the previous day.