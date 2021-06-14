Covid cases at 74-day low

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Covid-19 cases seem to be finally ebbing, with the country reporting a 74-day low rate of infections on Monday at 70,421 and active caseload below the 10-lakh mark after 66 days. On Sunday, India registered 80,834 infections, the lowest in the last 72-days, with 3,303 deaths in a single day.
However, mortalities continue to be a cause of worry as Covid deaths hovered near 4,000-level at 3,921 till 8 am on Monday, as per the Health Ministry data.
Cumulatively, India reported 2,95,10,410 cases, of which, active caseload is at 9,73,158, total recovery at 2,81,62,947 and the death toll at 3,74,305 till 8 am.
Meanwhile, more than 1.19 lakh patients at 1,19,501 recovered during the last 24 hours till 8 am. Recoveries are continuing to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 32nd consecutive day and the recovery rate has further expanded to 95.43 per cent.
Besides this, the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 4.54 per cent and the daily positivity rate is at 4.72 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 21 consecutive days.
In addition, India administered 25,48,49,301 vaccine doses in the previous day, with 14,99,771 shots given in the last 24 hours till 7 am. Also, the number of Covid tests done on Sunday stood at 14,92,152.
Furthermore, the government said on Monday that it has already provided more than 26.68 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs, and more than 1.40 crore doses are still available with them to be administered.
Apart from this, for Covid treatment, the government allocated an additional 1,06,300 vials of the drug Liposomal Amphotericin B to all States/UTs and Central institutions on Monday, the Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadanada Gowda tweeted.
In yet another tweet, he said a total of 53,000 vials of conventional Amphotericin B have also been allocated to all States/UTs and Central institutions.
