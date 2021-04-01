Covid: Cases doubled to 887 in 10 days in Telangana

There is a sudden spurt in the number of Covid positive cases in Telangana, with the number of cases more than doubled in the last ten days to 887 on March 31 from 394 cases on March 21.

The number of active cases doubled during the period to 5,511 from 2,800. As many as four persons have died due to the viral infection, taking the total deaths in the State so far to 1,701.

The number of cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation (GHMC) went up by 2.5 times to 201 from 81 on March 21. The GHMC has released a list of do’s and don’ts, asking people to follow physical distancing norms and wear masks.

As a result of sudden spurt in the positive cases, hospitals in the public and private sector have begun to either revive or expand special Covid wards to treat the patients.

The recovery rate fell to 97.66 per cent on Wednesday as against 98.52 per cent on March 21.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive have seen no significant improvement. On Wednesday, the State administered 33,600 doses through 705 centres, down from 44,500 doses through 935 centres the previous day.

The State so far administered 12.64 lakh doses, with the government hospitals contributing 9.05 lakh doses.

The vaccination wastage, which used to be under 1 per cent for a few weeks, went up to 2.85 per cent.