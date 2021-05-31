Covid cases downward trend continues, India’s daily tally at 1.52 lakh on Monday

The declining trend in Covid-19 new cases continues with the daily tally dropping to 1.52 lakh at 1,52,734 on Monday, the lowest in the last 50 days, as per the Health Ministry data.

This is also the fourth straight day when the country reported less than 2 lakh cases with 3,128 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 AM. Cumulatively, India reported 2,80,47,534 of which active cases were 20,26,092 , those who recovered stood at 2,56,92,342 and the death toll was 3,29,100.

Meanwhile, India’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 18th successive day. India registered 2,38,022 recoveries in the last 24 hours till 8 AM.

In addition, a total of 16,83,135 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 34.48 crore tests have been conducted so far. It is to be noted that the weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.04 per cent while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.07 per cent on Monday. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 7consecutive days now, as per the data.

Besides this, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 21.31 crore at 21,31,54,129 with 10,18,076 doses given in the last 24 hours till 7 AM. In the 18-44 age group, 1,89,64,595 beneficiaries got their first vaccine doses and the 10,058 beneficiaries received their second dose.

In addition, the government informed it has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 23 crore vaccine doses at 23,11,68,480 to the States/UTs, of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 21,22,38,652 doses. More than 1.75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses at 1,75,48,648 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. ​