Covid cases plunge to lowest at 80,834 in last 71 days

India’s daily Covid cases remained on a downswing for the fourth straight day and further plunged to 80,834 on Sunday, the lowest in the last 71 days. Also, a good decline was seen in the number of Covid deaths in the last 24 hours to 3,303 from the previous day’s casualties of 4,002, as per the Health Ministry data. Cumulatively the country reported 2,94,39,989 cases, of which, active caseload stood at 10,26,159, recovery cases were at 2,80,43,446 and the death toll 3,70,384.

Meanwhile, active cases decreased by 54,531 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 31st consecutive day, and the recovery rate increased to 95.26 per cent on Sunday.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate dropped to less than 5 per cent at 4.74 per cent, and the daily positivity rate was at 4.25 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 20 consecutive days. Besides this, the testing capacity significantly ramped up to 37.81 crore tests, with 19,00,312 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Vaccines administered

Furthermore, India administered 25.31 crore vaccine doses so far under its nationwide vaccination drive, with 34,84,239 shots given in the last 24 hours, as per the data. In the phase 3 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, 4,02,15,561 beneficiaries received their first dose and 6,77,853 beneficiaries of the same age group got their second dose of Covid vaccine on Sunday.

Apart from this, more than 26 crore at 26,64,84,350 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through the government’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category; of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,12,66,637 doses. In addition, 1,53,79,233 Covid jabs are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, as per the data.