Covid death reporting system is robust and transparent: Centre

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India has a robust system of reporting Covid-19 deaths, said the Centre, in the wake of reports suggesting the under reporting of mortality numbers.
Pointing out that it has been transparent in the management of Covid-19 data and that a robust system to record deaths already exists, the Health Ministry said States and Union Territories have been entrusted with the responsibility to update the data in this particular system on a continuous basis.
“There have been some speculative media reports claiming higher fatality figures due to Covid, based on data from National Health Mission’s Health Management Information System (HMIS). The report compares data from the Civil Registration System (CRS) and HMIS to draw erroneous inferences,” the Ministry clarified. Further, it added that attributing any death to Covid without any basis than based on empirical data, is “fallacious and such inferences are mere figments of imagination”.
To avoid inconsistency in the number of deaths being reported, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued ‘Guidance for appropriate recording of Covid-related deaths in India’ for the correct recording of deaths as per ICD-10 codes recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO) for mortality coding, the statement said. The Ministry also emphasised the need for a robust reporting mechanism to monitor district-wise cases and deaths on a daily basis.
The clarification comes even as several States have been adding their death backlog to the daily toll. Recently, Madhya Pradesh added its backlog of 1,478 deaths. Similarly,
Maharashtra, too, had done this in June adding a backlog of casualties to the daily toll. According to reports, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha have also reconciled the number of deaths recorded.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...