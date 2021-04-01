Covid: Flipkart, Give India Team provide 28 ventilators to Health Department of Maharashtra

E-commerce major Flipkart and Give India Team have made 28 ventilators available to the Health Department of the Maharashtra Government.

A press statement issued by the Chief Minister's office on Thursday said that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appreciated the efforts by the two organizations. He said that these equipments will definitely help the patients, the statement said.

A number of Covid patients in critical condition need ventilator support and the Maharashtra Government has been receiving ventilators from a number of corporate houses and NGOs since the beginning of the pandemic.

A letter thanking Flipkart was handed over by Thackeray to Director of Flipkart, Dippy Vankani on Thursday.