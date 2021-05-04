Covid: India inoculated over 17 lakh people on Monday

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Over 17 lakh people were inoculated against Covid-19 in India on Monday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of May 4, 7 am, India has administered 15,89,32,921 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 17,08,390 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 8,38,343 people received their first jab while 8,70,047 were given their second dose.
Total 12,92,27,412 first doses have been administered so far while second doses total 2,97,05,509.
As for the State-wise tally so far, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 1,37,36,214 followed by Rajasthan at 1,09,95,522 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,04,20,459.
Gujarat is leading in terms of second doses with 27,22,190 jabs being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Maharashtra at 26,85,938 and West Bengal at 25,30,899.
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra tops the list with 1,64,22,152 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,33,38,393 and Gujarat at 1,29,50,608.
India’s coronavirus infection tally has surpassed 20 million. With 33,491 new active cases, the active case load now stands at 34,47,133. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,20,289 to 1,66,13,292; 3449 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,22,408, as per the official data.
