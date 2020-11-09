Covid-negative certificates must for Sabarimala pilgrims

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
A health advisory issued by the Kerala State Department of Health and Family Welfare has advised that that all pilgrims bound for the Sabarimala hill shrine shall produce a Covid-19 negative certificate done 24 hours prior to reaching the base camp of Nilakkal.
A negative rapid antigen test does not rule out Covid-19. So even if the test is negative, there shall not be any compromise in the standard precautions, the advisory issued on Monday said. Pilgrims can undergo Covid-19 test at cost from any approved STEP (screening, testing, education and prevention) kiosks arranged at major public places and throughout the way to Sabarimala.
On arrival at Sabarimala, pilgrims are advised to wash/sanitise their hands at least every 30 minutes, maintain physical distancing of six feet wherever possible and wear face masks properly.
Pilgrims are advised to carry hand sanitisers with them. Anybody who has been recently exposed to Covid-19 or who has any symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory symptoms, loss of smell, fatigue are advised to refrain from the pilgrimage.
It has been seen that 10 per cent of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 may have lingering symptoms for up to three weeks post-recovery, and two per cent may have symptoms which can last for more than three months. Some of them may have exertional dyspnoea which might become apparent only during heavy exertion like in climbing the Sabarimala hills.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...