Covid-negative certificates must for Sabarimala pilgrims

A health advisory issued by the Kerala State Department of Health and Family Welfare has advised that that all pilgrims bound for the Sabarimala hill shrine shall produce a Covid-19 negative certificate done 24 hours prior to reaching the base camp of Nilakkal.

A negative rapid antigen test does not rule out Covid-19. So even if the test is negative, there shall not be any compromise in the standard precautions, the advisory issued on Monday said. Pilgrims can undergo Covid-19 test at cost from any approved STEP (screening, testing, education and prevention) kiosks arranged at major public places and throughout the way to Sabarimala.

Carry hand sanitisers

On arrival at Sabarimala, pilgrims are advised to wash/sanitise their hands at least every 30 minutes, maintain physical distancing of six feet wherever possible and wear face masks properly.

Pilgrims are advised to carry hand sanitisers with them. Anybody who has been recently exposed to Covid-19 or who has any symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory symptoms, loss of smell, fatigue are advised to refrain from the pilgrimage.

Lasting post-infection symptoms

It has been seen that 10 per cent of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 may have lingering symptoms for up to three weeks post-recovery, and two per cent may have symptoms which can last for more than three months. Some of them may have exertional dyspnoea which might become apparent only during heavy exertion like in climbing the Sabarimala hills.