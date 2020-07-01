Covid pandemic has pushed all festivals in the slow lane in Maharashtra

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
The Covid pandemic in Maharashtra has pushed all the festivals in the slow lane. Today is Ashadi Ekadashi, one of the most important days in Maharashtra’s calendar but the mega Pandharpur Wari, the annual pilgrimage and celebration have been suspended.
Every year on the day of Ashadi Ekadashi, lakhs of people throng to the temple town of Pandharpur in South-western Maharashtra. Some of the devotees walk hundreds of kilometres to reach Pandharpur for celebrating at the Vitthal temple.
In Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has also decided today not to hold any festivities during the 11-day Ganapati festival, which will start from August 22. Same is the case with hundreds of Ganesh festivals organisers who have either cancelled their celebration or opt for low key celebrations, which will attract the least number of people for the festivals.
The Ganesh idol installed during the festival by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal draws lakhs of devotees. But this year organisers have announced that given the Covid pandemic, the Mandal would be celebrating by holding a health festival, which will have events such as blood and plasma donation camps. During the festival, family members of police personnel who died due to virus infection while on duty would be felicitated.
The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray in a tweet welcomed the step taken by the organizers and said that this decision is going to add strength in the fight against Covid pandemic.
On Sunday, while addressing the state via a Facebook Live, Thackeray had appreciated the cooperation provided by several Ganapati organisers and their federation who have traditionally held the festival across the state for the last 100 years. He had said that Ganesh idols will be of only 4 feet and there will be no processions.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...