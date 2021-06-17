National

Covid: Ministry advises States to extend validity of driving documents till Sept 30

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 17, 2021

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face maks ride motorcycles as a municipal vehicle decontaminates a road during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai   -  REUTERS

Includes validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s)

To prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has advised State governments to treat driving and vehicle related documents – that have expired since February 1, 2020 – as valid till September 30, 2021, sources told BusinessLine.

The documents include validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s).

Also read: Bracing to take off at full capacity

“Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19, it is further advised that all of the above referred documents may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by September 30, 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing,” sources said.

Also read: Now, rectify errors on Covid vaccination certificate online

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories on March 30, 2020; June 9, 2020; August 24, 2020; December 27, 2020; March 26, 2021 regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Published on June 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
road transport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.