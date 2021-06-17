Covid: Ministry advises States to extend validity of driving documents till Sept 30

To prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has advised State governments to treat driving and vehicle related documents – that have expired since February 1, 2020 – as valid till September 30, 2021, sources told BusinessLine.

The documents include validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s).

“Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19, it is further advised that all of the above referred documents may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by September 30, 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing,” sources said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories on March 30, 2020; June 9, 2020; August 24, 2020; December 27, 2020; March 26, 2021 regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.