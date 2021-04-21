Covid spurt: Karnataka imposes weekend curfew, night curfew till May 4

Taking a cue from the Prime Minister’s address to the nation, the Karnataka government has opted for imposing night curfew every day and on weekends from April 21 to May 4, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The State’s Chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, in an order issued Tuesday night, said the night curfew will be between 9 pm and 6 am while the weekend curfew will be between 9 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday.

The new order was the outcome of an all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala, which was followed by a meeting of the State’s Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Lockdown would be last option: PM

The order applies to educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and bars.

The order also bans social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, and large congregations.

Inter-State and intra-State movement

The order states that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements. However, people coming from other States shall strictly adhere to the prevailing guidelines/SOP issued by the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra heading for a complete lockdown from tonight; SOPs coming

Work from home

The government has allowed functioning of government and private offices/organisations/ companies outside the containment zone.

All private offices/organisations/institutions/companies shall be allowed to function with minimal strength as far as possible. As far as possible, work from home should be encouraged.

Only essential employees/staff of IT and ITeS companies shall work from office. The rest will work from home.

All telecom and internet service providers and companies offering allied services to telecom and internet services providers are permitted to operate 24/7 with unrestricted movement of personnel and vehicles.

All industries/companies that require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organisations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card/authorisation issued by their respective organisation/institution.

Construction activities

All construction activities, civil repair activities are permitted. Works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation are permitted. All the above activities shall be permitted by strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB) as stipulated in the National Directives for Covid-19 management.