Covid ‘symptom checkers’ may stop patients from getting right treatment: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A new study found that digital Covid ‘symptom checkers’ may stop some patients from getting the right treatment for serious illness.
The study, published in the online journal BMJ Health & Care Informatics, suggested that both the US and UK symptom checkers consistently failed to identify the symptoms of severe Covid.
These symptoms may include bacterial pneumonia and sepsis, frequently advising these cases to stay home.
The study comes as the availability and use of symptom checkers have spiked. These checkers are now being used at a national level to pick up Covid infection.
The researchers explained that identifying which patients with Covid require treatment is difficult because the infection can mimic common conditions that rarely require medical attention.
Also, this is because there are no clinical signs or symptoms that reliably predict who will progress to severe disease.
The researchers reasoned that digital symptom checkers combine a series of set questions and pre-determined responses to advise a person on the most appropriate course of action. Hence, they are not as reliable when it comes to severe or complicated illnesses.
India administers over 1.04 crore Covid-19 jabs
For the study, the researchers intended to see if the symptom checkers were able to differentiate mild from severe Covid. They also tried to understand how well the checkers picked up Covid 'mimickers' such as bacterial pneumonia and sepsis in 52 standardised case scenarios.
They found that symptom checkers in Singapore and Japan triaged twice as many cases for direct clinical assessment as the symptom checkers in the US and UK.
Singapore had the highest overall referral rate at 88 per cent; the US had the lowest at 38 per cent.
While Japan’s symptom checker generally performed well, the simulation revealed a potential delay to treatment for very severe sepsis, noted the researchers.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...