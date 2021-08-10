Covid vaccination: India administers over 51 crore total doses

India has surpassed the 51-crore mark in terms of the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, more than 54 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday.

As of August 10, 7 am, India had administered 51,45,00,268 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine including 40,01,58,057 first doses and 11,43,42,211 second doses.

54,91,647 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 41,71,832 people were vaccinated with the first dose while 13,19,815 people received their second dose.

State-wise figures

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat are ahead in terms of total doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 5,44,94,552 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,71,58,212 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,71,68,317 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 4,59,76,210 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,50,44,144 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 2,97,52,302 doses.

Maharashtra tops the list when it comes to second doses with 1,21,14,068 doses administered . It is followed by West Bengal with 91,34,008 doses and Gujarat with 90,54,592 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 32 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,88,508, down by 13,680. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 41,511 to 311,80,968; 373 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,28,682.