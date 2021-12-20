Covid vaccination: India has administered over 137.67 cr total doses so far

India’s cumulative vaccine coverage has exceeded 137.67 crore doses, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of December 20, 7 am, India has administered 1,37,67,20,359 total doses of the vaccine, including 82,69,60,821 first doses and 54,97,59,538 second doses; 15,82,079 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 4,63,292 received their first dose while 11,18,787 received their second.

India’s Omicron cases cross 150

Uttar Pradesh leads vaccination drive

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board among the States. It has administered 18,60,99,171 total doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 12,77,81,090 and West Bengal with 9,99,95,028 doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 12,21,55,319 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,88,09,173 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,43,01,489 doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 6,39,43,852 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,89,71,917 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,62,89,984 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 82,267. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 8,077 to 3,41,87,017; 132 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,77,554.