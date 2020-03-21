National

COVID19: AP awaits test results of 24 samples; takes up household survey

Even as the spread of Coronavirus (COVID) is on the rise in the country, Andhra Pradesh is awaiting test results of 24 suspected patients.

According to a Government Health Bulletin released this morning, 259 of the 1,006 persons under observation had completed 28 days of observation.

Of the 711 patients in isolation, 36 are admitted in hospitals. Three of the 135 samples tested were positive and 108 had shown negative results. Results of the remaining 24 samples are awaited.

Visakhapatnam has the highest number patients under observation, besides one patient who has tested positive. Nellore and Prakasam have also reported one positive case each, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to three.

The government has been conducting a survey throughout the state to identify those who have returned from abroad recently. So far, 1.33 crore households have been surveyed.

