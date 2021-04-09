Covid19 crisis: Thackeray urges diamond industry to work in shifts or WFH

The diamond industry employees in Maharashtra could work in shifts or if possible work from home so as to prevent crowds at the business units, suggest the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday. He was interacting with the members of the diamond industry, who raised the various issues faced by the industry due to the strict movement restrictions in the state.

Thackeray observed that strict restrictions are necessary to break the chain of coronavirus. But at the same time there is a need to make big changes in the working style of the industry.

Thanking the industry association for standing firmly behind the State Government, the Chief Minister said that there is no need to worry about the crisis, but there was a need for friends who would co-operate in the face of the crisis,

It is very important to take care that there will be no crowds while doing business and trade. Those who can work from home should be allowed to do so. Those who are needed to come to the factory premises should be given shift duties, Thackeray added in the statement.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said that the central government has shown readiness to allow vaccination in the workplace and as soon as guidelines are issued in this regard, vaccination can be started in the state.