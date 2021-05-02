Covishield production in ‘full swing’ at Pune plant

Days after Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla spoke about the threats he had received in India over the supply of Covid-19 vaccines, he clarified that its production was on in “full swing” at the Pune plant.

Sorting supply issues

“Had an excellent meeting with all our partners and stakeholders in the UK. Meanwhile, pleased to state that Covishield’s production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days,” Poonawalla said on Twitter, a day after he was quoted in a British newspaper saying that he had received threats in India involving vaccines supplies.

He had also indicated that the Serum Institute could look at producing vaccines outside India, as well. Poonawalla is now in the UK and, according to industry insiders, the visit was possibly to sort out supply-issues to GAVI (the vaccine alliance) and other contractual obligations. Serum faces a legal notice from AstraZeneca on delayed supplies.

The company expects to increase its monthly production from about 65 million to about 100 million by June.