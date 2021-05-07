CoWIN adds 4-digit security code to minimise errors for online bookings from May 8

In order to minimise errors and the subsequent inconvenience caused to the citizens, the CoWIN system has introduced a “4-digit security code” from May 8.

Now, the vaccinators will have to submit the 4-digit code in the CoWIN system to correctly record the vaccination status. This new feature will be applicable only for those who have done an online booking for getting the anti-Covid jab.

“The ‘4-digit security code’ will be printed in the appointment acknowledgement slip and will not be known to the vaccinator. The four-digit code will also be sent to the beneficiary after successful booking of appointment,” the Health Ministry said, while further adding that the appointment acknowledgement slip can also be saved and shown from the mobile.

Health Ministry Advisory

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also issued advisory for people as per which they must carry the appointment slip and the registered mobile phone with appointment confirmation SMS, so that the 4-digit security code can be furnished for easy completion of vaccination recording process.

Beneficiaries should furnish the security code before the vaccine dose has been administered as the digital certificate would only be generated after the vaccination record has been updated with the code.

Citizens should get a confirmation SMS after the process has been successfully completed. If one doesn’t get the confirmation SMS, one should get in touch with the vaccinator/ vaccination centre in-charge, said the release.