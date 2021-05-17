Crew members rescued from stranded tug Coromandel

All the nine crew members of tug Coromandel, which was stranded among rocks around five nautical miles away from the Kaup shore in Udupi district on Sunday, were rescued by Indian Navy through helicopter, Monday morning.

Coromandel, which was on the outer anchorage of New Mangalore Port, drifted Saturday night following the rough weather in the sea due to Cyclone Tauktae.

Officials monitored operations

Quoting officials of Indian Coast Guard, a statement by the Karnataka Information Department said that the rescue operation by the Navy helicopter began Monday morning.

The rescue operation was hampered on Sunday due to the rough weather in the sea. However, a Coast Guard ship was stationed in the vicinity of the tug to monitor the situation.

Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Minister incharge of Dakshina Kannada district, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dakshina Kannada, KV Rajendra, and the authorities of Indian Coast Guard were monitoring the situation, the statement added.