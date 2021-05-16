Tug vessel Alliance faces distress in sea

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has said the tug vessel named Alliance, which assisted it in cargo unloading near the single point mooring (SPM) in the Mangaluru sea, faced distress on Saturday.

In a late night message on Saturday, MRPL said that the Tug Alliance, which belongs to Underwater Services Company Ltd, with nine of that company's men on board had faced distress on Saturday.

Two of the nine men have survived and rest are missing.

This company assisted MRPL in cargo unloading near its SPM, and functioned in coordination with New Mangalore Port.

MRPL said the cargo operation was completed on Friday and the vessel was supposed to return on the same day.

However, the tug started only on Saturday morning and had to face distress, it said.