Crowdfunding platform for treatment of rare diseases

After being pulled up by the Delhi High Court, the Centre on Wednesday said that it has operationalised a digital platform for crowd-funding for expensive treatment for rare diseases among children.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, stated that the portal, http://rarediseases.aardeesoft.com was in place. He assured the bench that efforts had been made to motivate PSUs and other corporate associations to contribute through this digital portal.

The High Court had given an ultimatum to the Centre that it would be hauled up for “wilful non-compliance” if the platform is not set up. “I will hold you in contempt,” the Court had cautioned the Centre on a bunch of petitions on behalf of children suffering from rare diseases including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Mucopolysaccharidosis II.