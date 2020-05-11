CSIR-IICT collaborates with Carbanio to digitally source chemicals

The R&D work at CSIR-IICT on re-purposing of drugs such as Favipiravir, Remdesivir and Hydroxychloroquine, as anti-Covid-19 solutions in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies was facilitated with unhindered supply chain of raw materials by Carbanio during the lockdown period.

S Chandrasekhar, Director, CSIR-IICT, acknowledges the timely support extended by Carbanio, India’s leading B2B chemicals marketplace, founded by Rafi S in catering to the demand of all raw materials and the key building blocks as per our custom requirements.

The scientists working in Covid-19 projects at CSIR-IICT expressed that realising the potential of digital platforms in quick chemicals sourcing, which is the key to meet the timely milestone deliverables of projects, the lab is interested to collaborate with Carbanio for their chemical requirements, according to a statement.

Carbanio has a strong customer base across India and is recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. It has over 51 lakh chemical products from sellers across India. It also offers unused chemicals for free to research institutions that quench the costs and help make R&D more affordable.