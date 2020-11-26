Cybercriminals leveraging phishing e-mails with lookalike domains: Report

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
Cybercriminals are leveraging phishing e-mails that appear to have a domain name that looks legitimate to target various industries in Q3, according to a report by Kaspersky.
The service and the e-commerce industry have been the primary targets of such cyberattacks in Q3, accounting for 35 per cent of such attacks.
“The lookalike technique means phishing e-mails are sent from a domain that looks like a legitimate web address, but in fact may have a minor spelling error (such as a missing letter),” explained Kaspersky.
Cyber frauds to see an uptick in India in 2021: Report
“In many cases, a recipient is unlikely to notice the mistake, for example fraudsters will change @netflix.com to @netffix.com or use @kapersky.com instead of @kaspersky.com. The messages with lookalike domains pass authentication without any problems, have a cryptographic signature, and do not arouse the suspicion of anti-spam systems,” it added.
“In Q3 2020, services and e-commerce were hit the most, with IT & Telecom in second place,” Kaspersky said.
IT and Telecom accounted for over 22 per cent of such attacks.
The best way to prevent such attacks is to leverage anti-span solution that can spot such lookalike yet fake domains. Such solutions go through several stages of analysis, helping to identify the fake by comparing a suspicious domain to legitimate ones, rather than a list of false ones as per the cybersecurity firm.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
The stock of Gujarat Gas has witnessed a fresh breakout on Tuesday, turning the outlook positive. Since the ...
₹1402 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1385137014201450 Buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a tight stop-loss if it ...
Can you invest in a foreign currency? What all documents do you need? Read on to find out
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...