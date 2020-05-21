Cyclone Amphan batters Bengal

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
West Bengal saw its worst ever natural disaster in recent past, as Cyclone Amphan battered the state, destroying at least three districts, causing immense damage to life and property.
The situation remains “grim" and Cyclone Amphan has caused “unthinkable damage" across some south Bengal districts including Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said.
The extent of damage, particularly to loss of public property, is over Rs 1 lakh crore.
At least 10-12 people have died, and details are being ascertained.
Looking visibly dejected, shocked and worried, Banerjee in a Facebook Live session said: “It is a devastation I have not seen in my lifetime. I am shocked. Nearly 99 per cent of South 24 Parganas – one of the distircts where the cyclone hit – has been wiped out. The damage to the state is worse than coronavirus.”
Communication across districts have been cut-off and details on damage are being ascertained.
West Bengal evacuated nearly 5 lakh people from its coastal areas that cover districts like Purba Medinipur, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. Other districts affected because of severe cyclonic storm Amphan include Kolkata and Howrah.
Howrah, Kolkata's twin city across the River Hooghly and the seat of power in Bengal, has been equally affected. Nabanna, the state secretariat, has also been damaged.
“We have to rebuild everything,” the CM said adding that “Bengal has borne the brunt of the cyclone.”
The cyclone was due to pass between Digha and Bangladesh, and made a landfall at Sagar, 100 kms south of Kolkata, at the tip of Bay of Bengal.
Considering the area that it hit, large parts across different districts of south Bengal are expected to be badly affected, sources in the State Secretariat say.
The capital city of Kolkata remains amongst the worst hit. At least 1000-odd trees have been uprooted across different throughfares and in localities causing immense damage. At least two people have been confirmed dead after a wall collapsed on them.
The city reportedly witnessed windspeeds of close to 130 km/hr on Wednesday evening, and heavy to very heavy rainfall leading to water logging across many localities. Power outages too have been reported from across the city.
This is perhaps the first time since 1737 that a cyclonic storm passed through Kolkata, say experts. The last time the city was majorly affected by a cyclone was when it was hit by the “the tail" of Aila in 2009. Even during last year's Cyclone Bulbul, the city was saved from any major damage.
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Akhil Nallamuthu The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX has been advancing since the beginning of the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...