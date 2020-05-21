Cyclone Amphan batters Bengal

West Bengal saw its worst ever natural disaster in recent past, as Cyclone Amphan battered the state, destroying at least three districts, causing immense damage to life and property.

The situation remains “grim" and Cyclone Amphan has caused “unthinkable damage" across some south Bengal districts including Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said.

The extent of damage, particularly to loss of public property, is over Rs 1 lakh crore.

At least 10-12 people have died, and details are being ascertained.

Looking visibly dejected, shocked and worried, Banerjee in a Facebook Live session said: “It is a devastation I have not seen in my lifetime. I am shocked. Nearly 99 per cent of South 24 Parganas – one of the distircts where the cyclone hit – has been wiped out. The damage to the state is worse than coronavirus.”

Communication across districts have been cut-off and details on damage are being ascertained.

West Bengal evacuated nearly 5 lakh people from its coastal areas that cover districts like Purba Medinipur, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. Other districts affected because of severe cyclonic storm Amphan include Kolkata and Howrah.

Howrah, Kolkata's twin city across the River Hooghly and the seat of power in Bengal, has been equally affected. Nabanna, the state secretariat, has also been damaged.

“We have to rebuild everything,” the CM said adding that “Bengal has borne the brunt of the cyclone.”

The cyclone was due to pass between Digha and Bangladesh, and made a landfall at Sagar, 100 kms south of Kolkata, at the tip of Bay of Bengal.

Considering the area that it hit, large parts across different districts of south Bengal are expected to be badly affected, sources in the State Secretariat say.

Kolkata badly hit

The capital city of Kolkata remains amongst the worst hit. At least 1000-odd trees have been uprooted across different throughfares and in localities causing immense damage. At least two people have been confirmed dead after a wall collapsed on them.

The city reportedly witnessed windspeeds of close to 130 km/hr on Wednesday evening, and heavy to very heavy rainfall leading to water logging across many localities. Power outages too have been reported from across the city.

This is perhaps the first time since 1737 that a cyclonic storm passed through Kolkata, say experts. The last time the city was majorly affected by a cyclone was when it was hit by the “the tail" of Aila in 2009. Even during last year's Cyclone Bulbul, the city was saved from any major damage.