The Ministry of Defence has approved a proposal worth ₹2,585 crore for indigenous manufacture of 41 sets of modular bridges for the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army which will provide increased mobility on the western front.

The contract for the procurement of modular bridges, designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was signed with L&T on Wednesday which will give a major boost to ‘aatmanirbharta’ in defence, said the ministry in a statement.

“Each set of modular bridge shall consist of seven carrier vehicles based on 8x8 heavy mobility vehicles and two launcher vehicles based on 10x10 heavy mobility vehicles. Each set shall be capable of mechanically launching a single span fully decked 46-meter assault bridge,” said the MoD.

The Ministry stated the bridge can be employed over various types of obstacles like canals and ditches with quick launching and retrieval capabilities. The equipment is highly mobile, versatile, rugged and capable of keeping pace with wheeled and tracked mechanized vehicles, the MoD explained.

The modular bridges will replace the manually-­launched medium girder bridges (MGB) currently being used in the Army. “The indigenously designed and manufactured Modular bridges shall have many advantages over the MGB such as increased span, less time for construction and mechanical launching with retrieval capability,” insisted the MoD.

The project, stated the ministry, will showcase India’s progress in designing and developing world class military equipment and pave the way for enhancing defence exports to friendly countries.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit