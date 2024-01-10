Capitalising on Nari Shakti, the Indian Air Force marching contingent will witness women Agniveer Vayu soldiers march, as a part of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Republic Day parade this year.

“Proud to wear the blues. Proud to march together. Proud to be a part of Republic Day 2024,” IAF posted on social media platform ‘X’. The move is part of the overall decision by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to have “only women participants” in marching contingent as well as for bands and tableaux for the parade at Kartavya Path. The MoD had issued office memorandum last year to ministries, departments and organisations to give preference to all women contingents for the performances, on January 26.

Besides that, two all-women contingents of the tri-services, as well of Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services are scheduled to march at the Republic Day parade, complying with the decision taken by the Ministry. “One contingent, including 144 personnel, would have all women soldiers, including 60 from the Army and the remaining from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy,” the Defence Ministry sources said here.

Another all-women contingent would consist of nurses from the military nursing services and would be led by doctors from the Directorate General of the Armed Forces Medical Services, they stated.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Four More NCC units JK

Defence Minister has approved a proposal to raise four more National Cadet Corps (NCC) Units in the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, which will see a rise of over 46 per cent in cadre strength in the three geographical regions.

“The approval includes one Mixed (boys and girls) Army Battalion each at Udhampur (J&K), Kupwara (J&K) and Kargil (Ladakh), and one Air Squadron at Udhampur (J&K),” the MoD stated.

The Ministry said in addition to the existing 27,870 cadets, the strength in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will increase by 12,860, which is a 46.1 per cent rise. “Currently, the Directorate has two Group Headquarters, with a total of ten NCC Units, covering all the three geographical regions. The expansion will boost the morale of the youth in the region, who will contribute significantly to nation building,” the MoD statement read.