Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that delay in implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will have a negative impact on ethics.

Addressing the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati today, the Vice-President said that the Directive Principles have been termed by the framers and founding fathers of the Indian constitution as ‘fundamental in the governance of the country’. It is the duty of the State to apply these principles in making laws. Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) are ‘fundamental in the governance of the country’ and it’s the duty of the State to make them into rules.

Mentioning that many DPSPs e.g. Panchayats, Cooperatives & Right to Education have already been translated into law, he underlined that it was time to implement Article 44 of the Constitution. “Any further delay in the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code will be corrosive to our values. The underlying sublimity has to be appreciated and understood. This will bind Bharat and its nationalism more effectively. This was the thought process of founding fathers of the constitution,” he said.

A Uniform Civil Code will mean a set of common personal laws for all citizens. To date, there are different personal laws for Hindus and Muslims. Personal law covers property, marriage and divorce, inheritance, and succession.

Cautioning against the attempts to tarnish the image of India and “frequent orchestration of anti-national narratives,” he stressed, “It is high time choreographers of anti-Bharat narrative orchestration are effectively rebuffed.” The Vice-President also pointed out that “no foreign entity can be allowed to tweak our sovereignty and reputation. ”Describing India as the oldest, largest, most functional & vibrant democracy that is giving stability to global peace & harmony, VP stressed, “We can not suffer dent on our flourishing and blossoming democracy and constitutional institutions.”

Noting that there is zero tolerance for corruption now, he called for making a corruption-free society. “Corruption is anti-democratic, corruption is poor governance, corruption runs down our growth. A corruption-free society is the safest guarantee to your growth trajectory,” he said. Further, he also expressed his disapproval of some people taking to the streets rather than taking recourse to lawful process when they are held up for corruption.

The Vice-President also asked the students to take pride in being Indian and its historical achievements. He also wanted them to be committed to economic nationalism and refrain from making fiscal gains at the cost of the nation and nationalism. He also reminded students of the valuable words of visionary personality Dr. B R Ambedkar - “You should be Indian first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians.”

