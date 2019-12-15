Delhi elections: BJP eyes 12 reserved seats to boost its chances of returning to power

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
Gearing up for the tough task of dislodging the ruling AAP government, the BJP is focusing on a dozen reserved Assembly constituencies in the city to strengthen its chances of returning to power in New Delhi after more than two decades.
The Scheduled Caste Morcha of the Delhi BJP has been holding Samajik Sammelans (public meetings) with individual Scheduled Castes since November to penetrate among voters in view of the Assembly polls due early next year.
“We have already held meetings of 13 scheduled castes including Valmiki, Jatav, Khatik, Dhanuk, Mallah. In the coming days, some more meetings are planned,” said Delhi BJP SC Morcha president Mohanlal Gihara.
The BJP which was ousted from power in Delhi in 1998, has performed “pathetically” in around 20 Assembly seats where SC and Muslim voters determine the results, a senior Delhi BJP leader said. “Out of these 20 seats, there are 12 seats reserved for SC candidates, including Bawana, Sultanpur Majra, Ambedkar Nagar, Deoli, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Gokalpur among others whose results will impact the chances of BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections,” he said.
Gihara said that the members of various scheduled castes have responded “positively” to BJP’s efforts to reach out to them. “People from the SC community want respect which we have given them by acknowledging their role in the society by holding these Samajik Sammelans. It is also a fact that most of the beneficiaries of Modi government’s schemes like Ujjwala Yojana and PM Awas Yojana have been members of the SC community,” Gihara said.
The SC Morcha held Anusuchit Jati (SC) Swabhiman Sammelan in reserved constituencies on Sunday to strengthen BJP’s bond with them, he said.
In the past Assembly polls since 1993, the BJP has been unable to make an inroad in the reserved Assembly seats, that have earlier been a bastion of Congress till 2015 when the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) set record winning 67 of the 70 Assembly Constituencies.
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...