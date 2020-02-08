Delhi goes to polls today; AAP, BJP exude confidence

Back to the roots, literally
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
Both the ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP exuded confidence on the eve of the Assembly polls in Delhi. While the AAP said its development plank will help it retain power, the BJP leadership said there is “wind of change” in the city-State. The Congress is also hoping to make a comeback to the Assembly after a gap of five years.
Election Commission officials said all arrangements have been made for a peaceful election and in sensitive areas such as Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are going on, extra security has been arranged. More than 1.47 crore voters will exercise their franchise in Delhi. Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said, out of the 1,47,86,382 voters 2,32,815 are in the age group of 18-19. “Voters in various categories include males (81,05,236), females (66,80,277), service voters (11,608), third gender voters (869), and senior citizens (aged 80 and above) voters (2,04,830),” he said.
Totally, 672 candidates are contesting for the 70 Assembly seats. The AAP highlighted its performance in education, healthcare and distribution of power and water during campaigning. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people that the ‘truth is before them’. He said his detractors have been trying to conspire against his government in the last five years.
The BJP said people will reject AAP this time. “People of Delhi have decided to uproot the inefficient AAP government that has done nothing except spreading lies. Very soon Delhi will witness a pro poor and pro development government under the guidance of PM Modi-ji,” said Home Minister Amit Shah in Twitter.
Opinion polls had predicted that the AAP will retain its mass base and will get more than 50 per cent of the votes. In 2015, the party had got 54.3 per cent votes and 67 seats while the BJP got 32 per cent of the votes and three seats. The Congress managed to get just 9.6 per cent votes and could not win any seats.
